AZDHS issues warning regarding Diamond Shruumz-brand candy

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says they received multiple reports regarding Diamond Shruumz-brand candy/chocolate bars, cones, and/or gummies on Wednesday.

In a press release, AZDHS says people were experiencing "serious adverse effects" after eating "certain microdose candy/chocolate bars from the brand."

As a result of these effects, AZDHS says the people required "emergency transport, mergency department evaluation, and in some instances, intensive care admission," and that six case have been reported to two poison centers in Arizona while there is additional cases that have been reported in other states.

AZDHS has provided the following tips to consumers:

Do not eat or consume Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies until further notice.

Safely dispose of any Diamond Shruumz-brand product you may have or return it to the retailer it was purchased from.

"Microdosing" products are not Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, and the ingredients listed may not be accurate.

Ingredients not listed may have unknown adverse health effects.

Serious adverse effects, such as seizures, hallucinations, and loss of consciousness, have occurred after ingesting these products.

If anyone becomes ill after eating the brand's candy, AZDHS is advising to call your health care provider and/or call the Poison Control helpline at 1-800-222-1222.

To learn more about this, click here.