Four pets killed in house fire

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four pets died in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Seeley.

The Imperial County Fire Department said a house on Rio Vista Avenue and Mount Signal Road caught fire around 3 p.m.

Imperial County Fire said a total of five agencies assisted with the fire.

According to the Imperial County Fire Department, the fire burned the inside and outside of the house destroying the home.

“No injuries except for three dogs and one cat that did not make it," said Christian Guzman, Imperial County Fire Department.

The battalion chief said the fire is under investigation.