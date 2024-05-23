Skip to Content
Breaking News

Four pets killed in house fire

Karina Bazarte
By ,
today at 3:46 PM
Published 3:52 PM

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Four pets died in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Seeley. 

The Imperial County Fire Department said a house on Rio Vista Avenue and Mount Signal Road caught fire around 3 p.m.

Imperial County Fire said a total of five agencies assisted with the fire.  

According to the Imperial County Fire Department, the fire burned the inside and outside of the house destroying the home. 

“No injuries except for three dogs and one cat that did not make it," said Christian Guzman, Imperial County Fire Department.

The battalion chief said the fire is under investigation. 

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content