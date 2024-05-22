RNC headquarters in Washington under lockdown due to suspicious package

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, D.C. went under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building.

That's according to three sources familiar with the situation who spoke with NBC News.

A hazardous materials team from the U.S. Capitol Police is on site, and said the suspicious package has been cleared.

One of the sources familiar with the situation said the building was still on lockdown and the blood was being tested.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.

The road to the RNC headquarters has been reopened to traffic and Capitol Police have left the scene.