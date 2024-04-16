YFD responds to three different fires in one night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to three fires during the late night hours on Monday.

In a press release, the first fire took place in the area of South 15th Avenue and West Fifth Street at around 9:00pm when a palm tree caught on fire due to fireworks.

When firefighters arrived, YFD says they found three palm tress "fully engulfed" in the backyard of a house.

Fortunately, YFD says the fires were put out and neighboring homes were protected from the fire. The palm trees were put out as well.

Homeowners were said to have temporarily evacuated from their homes as a precaution, but were able to return to their homes once the fires were put out.

Garage fire

Following the palm tree fire, YFD says firefighters responded to the area of East 45th Street when a garage was caught on fire.

Once they arrived, YFD says firefighters found "heavy smoke and flames" coming from a home and "quickly knocked the fire down" and put it out before it could engulf the house.

YFD says there were two adults and one child living in the home at the time of the fire, and were able to evacute safely. Fortunately, no one was injured.

YFD also says the MCAS Structural Fire Department provided "mutual aid," and the American Red Cross assisted the family and their pet.

According to YFD, the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Smoldering pile of rags

A few hours later, YFD says firefighters responded to the area of West 32nd Street, in the Big Curve area, around midnight after receiving a report of "smoke seen inside a restaurant," Birrieria El Gordo.

Once they arrived, YFD found a small pile of rags "smoldering inside a storage closet at a local restaurant."

Fortunately, YFD says firefighters put out the pile before "entering a flame/free burning state," and the damage was only limited to the rags themselves.

YFD says the cause of the smoldering pile of rags was believed to be an "internal heating event due to the oils in the rags and the organic materials they were made of."

YFD says the three incidents were not related and that "there is no reason to believe any of the fires were intentionally set."