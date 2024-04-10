Terrell Suggs, former ASU and NFL star, appeared in court following his arrest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Arizona State University (ASU) and NFL star Terrell Suggs was in court Wednesday after being arrested in Scottsdale on Tuesday.

Suggs appeared at a brief hearing and was released from the Maricopa County Jail. He faces one felony count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one misdemeanor count of threatening or intimidating.

Court documents reveal Suggs was involved in an incident at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale back in March.

According to the documents, Suggs allegedly made contact with another vehicle while in the drive-thru. A heated exchange followed with the driver of the other vehicle and Suggs allegedly showed a handgun through his window, while verbally threatening the person.

Those documents note that the gun was never pointed at the other man, but he still felt threatened and filed a police report.