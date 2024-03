YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A car crashed into a nail salon Wednesday afternoon in Yuma.

The Yuma Fire Department said it happened around 2 p.m. on the corner of 13th Avenue and 16th Street when the driver of a silver SUV lost control of his vehicle and hit the wall of Sunshine Nails and Spa.

The driver was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.