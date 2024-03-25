United Nations Security Council approves resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza on Monday.

According to the resolution, the ceasefire should run through the holy month of Ramadan, which concludes April 9.

This is the first time the Security Council has demanded the fighting in Gaza come to a stop.

The U.S. abstained on the resolution, which also calls for the release of all hostages seized during the October 7 attacks in southern Israel by Hamas.

According to the White House, the decision to abstain does no reflect a shift in U.S. policy.