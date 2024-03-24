Skip to Content
Breaking News

Two people injured in car crash, investigation ongoing

Google Maps
By ,
today at 12:31 PM
Published 12:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a car crash that occurred Saturday night.

In a press release, YCSO received reports of a crash in the area of Foothills Boulevard and 46th Street at around 7:30pm.

YCSO says a 2014 Ford cargo van was traveling eastbound on 46th Street when the driver was at a posted stop sign to turn left onto Foothills Blvd.

However, the driver is said to have failed to observe at white 2011 Jeep Compass traveling southbound on Foothills Blvd and entered the intersection.

YCSO says the Ford hit the Jeep, causing the latter to rollover onto its roof. The Jeep's passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). The Ford's driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to YRMC, according to YCSO.

While alcohol does not appear to have factored in the crash, YCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

cidf_lu5wi8er0Download

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content