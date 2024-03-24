Two people injured in car crash, investigation ongoing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a car crash that occurred Saturday night.

In a press release, YCSO received reports of a crash in the area of Foothills Boulevard and 46th Street at around 7:30pm.

YCSO says a 2014 Ford cargo van was traveling eastbound on 46th Street when the driver was at a posted stop sign to turn left onto Foothills Blvd.

However, the driver is said to have failed to observe at white 2011 Jeep Compass traveling southbound on Foothills Blvd and entered the intersection.

YCSO says the Ford hit the Jeep, causing the latter to rollover onto its roof. The Jeep's passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). The Ford's driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to YRMC, according to YCSO.

While alcohol does not appear to have factored in the crash, YCSO says the investigation is ongoing.