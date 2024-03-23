Skip to Content
Breaking News

Power outages reported in Yuma, APS on scene

Arizona Public Service
By , ,
today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:23 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Public Service (APS) has reported an outage late Saturday afternoon.

According to APS, the outage was reported at around 3:00pm in the areas of 13th and 24th Street and 8th and Maple Avenue.

APS says the cause of the outage was due to power lines being down, with 130 estimated customers being affected.

APS also says their crews are working to restore the outage caused by the downed power lines, with an estimated restoration time of 6:05pm.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content