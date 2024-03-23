Power outages reported in Yuma, APS on scene

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Public Service (APS) has reported an outage late Saturday afternoon.

According to APS, the outage was reported at around 3:00pm in the areas of 13th and 24th Street and 8th and Maple Avenue.

APS says the cause of the outage was due to power lines being down, with 130 estimated customers being affected.

APS also says their crews are working to restore the outage caused by the downed power lines, with an estimated restoration time of 6:05pm.

