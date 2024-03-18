Skip to Content
One person dead following triple shooting in Phoenix

today at 5:55 PM
PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead after a triple shooting in Phoenix.

Officers responded to an apartment complex around 2:15pm Monday and found three victims all with at least one gunshot wound. Two of them were transported to area hospitals.

One victim, an man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet about the events leading up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

