California father and son arrested for school shooting threat

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A high school student and his father were arrested after police say the teen threatened to shoot up a San Diego high school.

Police responded to a residence in the area near Rancho Bernardo High School after receiving several reports that the teen told other students he planned a shooting for Tuesday.

At the home, dozens of guns and explosives were seized, including rocket-propelled grenades.

The teen was arrested and taken to juvenile hall. The boy's father, 45-year-old Neil Anders, was also arrested and booked on several charges.

Police confirmed Rancho Bernardo High School campus is safe and was swept for any explosive devices.