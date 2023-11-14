One woman dead after crash

UPDATE (1 PM) - YCSO sent out a press release with an update.

Deputies responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday morning around 6:17 a.m.

YCSO said a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was driving eastbound on 44th Street when it failed to see a pedestrian walking eastbound on the roadway.

The vehicle then hit the pedestrian and they stopped to call 9-1-1.

Deputies said Rural Metro responded to the crash and took the pedestrian to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

YCSO identified the pedestrian as 56-year-old Ada Torres of Yuma, Arizona.

This case is under investigation.

YCSO said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

If you or anyone have information about this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said they are responding to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Foothills.

The incident happened in the area of E. 44th Street and S. Foothills Blvd.

YCSO said to avoid the area and they will provide more information soon.