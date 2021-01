Breaking News

Paramedics take one man to the hospital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is on the scene of a house fire on the corner of 6th Avenue and 11th Street.

Smoke was visible from the outside of the house when crews arrived.

Paramedics took one man to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

