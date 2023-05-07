House republicans to vote on border security bill

With border conditions expecting to worsen once Title 42 is lifted, the government is trying to take action

NATIONAL (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Border security remains a thorny issue.

And conditions are expected to get worse along the southern border once the public health measure known as Title 42 expires on Thursday.

Sources tell CNN house republicans will vote on a border security package on the day Title 42 expires.

The bill would make permanent some of the border programs created during the Trump administration.

That includes a policy forcing migrants to stay in Mexico while they await the asylum process.

It also would pour more resources into security at the southern border, restart border wall construction, and upgrade border technology.

House majority leader Steve Scalise says republicans have the necessary votes to pass the legislation.

But the bill is unlikely to pass the democratically controlled senate.