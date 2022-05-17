CBP: Yuma Sector sees drop in April border encounters

Numbers still indicate a 99% increase in apprehensions compared to April 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma Sector saw 27,343 border encounters in April according to Customs and Border Protection.

The number represents a slight drop in apprehensions compared to March, but still represents a 99% increase in encounters compared to April of 2021.

Yuma also remained the 3rd busiest border sector when it comes to apprehensions, falling behind only the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sectors in Texas.

The El Centro sector reported 6,247 April apprehensions.

Through 7 months of the current fiscal year, there is an average of over 200,000 apprehensions a month, putting Customs and Border Protection on pace to have well over 2 million apprehensions by October.