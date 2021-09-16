Skip to Content
Border Security
Border Patrol apprehends large group of migrants from Brazil

U.S. Border Patrol

Yuma Sector Chief says border busts continue to climb

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents busted a large group of undocumented migrants from Brazil Thursday morning.

A Twitter post from Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem shows surveillance video of the 140 immigrants preparing to illegally enter the U.S.

Chief Clem also notes the continued rise in daily apprehensions, saying busts are up more than 2,000% over 2020.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

