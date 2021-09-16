Border Patrol apprehends large group of migrants from Brazil
Yuma Sector Chief says border busts continue to climb
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents busted a large group of undocumented migrants from Brazil Thursday morning.
A Twitter post from Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem shows surveillance video of the 140 immigrants preparing to illegally enter the U.S.
#YumaSector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 140 Brazilian migrants this morning. So far this month, agents have encountered a daily average of more than 600 migrants, up more than 2,000% over this time last year. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/6eRAB88Zly— Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) September 16, 2021
Chief Clem also notes the continued rise in daily apprehensions, saying busts are up more than 2,000% over 2020.
Comments