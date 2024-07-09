Skip to Content
Evaucations ordered for Arizona residents due to Pius Fire

today at 1:52 PM
Published 2:00 PM

PAYSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters in Arizona continue to battle the Pius Fire northeast of Phoenix on Tuesday.

Residents living in and around Bear Canyon Lake and Knoll Lake have been ordered by a local fire department to leave the area.

Officials say the Pius Fire has burned about 460 acres and 0% is considered contained. It was discovered on Monday near the town of Payson.

The blaze is spewing so much smoke it can be seen from space.

The weather in the area has been hot and dry, perfect for wildfires, and forecasters say there is a only a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.

