Phoenix police officer hospitalized following traffic stop shooting

today at 11:22 AM
Published 11:29 AM

PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Phoenix police officer is in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers attempted to approach the suspect in a traffic stop around 3:00am in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue when police said a struggle started and the suspect showed a handgun and fired upon officers.

Phoenix officers returned gunfire, leading to one officer being shot in the leg, as well as the suspect being shot.

The officer who was injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is now awaiting surgery.

The suspect in this case was also hospitalized, but died from their injuries.

Dillon Fuhrman

