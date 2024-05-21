Baby Jaxson, shot four times during standoff, is alive and awake

Grandfather says baby shot multiple times in hostage situation is awake, rubbing eyes.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Surprise police say the mother of 6-month-old baby Jaxson, Allie, was able to trick the man holding them captive and escape on Friday morning. Those actions saved two lives. Todd Marchetti, the father of the child, broke into the home in Surprise around 3 a.m. on Friday and was armed with a machete.

He then held the mother, named Allie, and their six-month-old son, Jaxson, hostage for more than eight hours.

It was during this time that police say Allie tried multiple times to escape Marchetti.

A verified GoFundMe page was created for the family to help pay for Jaxson's recovery.

The Surprise community is also gathering necessities, including clothing, diapers and formula for the family. Click here to learn where you can donate or contact Angela Urquia at 480-934-4919.