Arizona border communities to receive Shelter and Services Program funds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema said nearly $55 million will go to Arizona communities, including Yuma, who are managing the ongoing border crisis.

The funds come from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Shelter and Services Program (SSP).

World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task-Force in Yuma will be receiving $9,532,854.

While Pima County will receive $21,827,581; Maricopa County will receive $11,606,329; and World Hunger in Maricopa will receive $11,606,329.

Senators Kelly and Sinema said they secured $650 million for SSP last month for the rest of the year and sent a letter to the administration to allocate the funds to support Arizona communities.

“Arizona’s local governments and nonprofits are on the frontlines doing the vital work that keeps asylum seekers and communities safe, and this funding will help them continue operations and support our border communities,” said Kelly. “Senator Sinema and I fought for these resources, and we’ll continue demanding the federal government prioritize communities at the border.”

“Today’s funds will help Arizona border nonprofits keep their doors open - preventing street releases and providing humane treatment of migrants seeking asylum,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Supporting Arizona’s border communities has been one of my top priorities in Congress. I’ve continuously fought to ensure Arizona gets the funds it needs to keep our communities safe,” said Rep. Gallego. “The funds announced today are needed to help our border communities manage the crisis at the border, and I won’t stop pushing the administration to prioritize Arizona.”

The senators said the SSP funds reimburse local governments and nonprofit organizations that provide shelter, food, transportation, and support services to asylum seekers arriving at Arizona’s southern border.