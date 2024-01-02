Arizona raises minimum wage to $14.35, nearly double federal minimum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state has officially increased its minimum wage to $14.35. This marks a rise from the 2023 hourly wage of $13.85, with a 50-cent increase.

Lorraine Farris, an advocate for a higher living wage said, "If people have a chance to work, then they also need to have a chance to fulfill their basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter.”

At the federal level, the minimum wage remains at $7.25, a figure that has not seen an increase since 2009, despite the impact of inflation.

Yvonne Vance, a Yuma resident, voiced her concerns, said, "You work harder nowadays, so... I think it's a joke."

Over the past six years, Arizona has consistently increased its living wage. However, it still falls short of states with the highest minimum wages, such as California, where the minimum wage is $16 per hour.

Vance believes that employers should recognize and reward their employees for their resourcefulness. "That's sad, but you know in this day and age you have to do it, and you've got to realize too you gotta spend money to make money, and if you don't have your employees happy... you're not gonna have good productivity," she stated.

Lorraine Farris thinks that the 50-cent increase is insufficient. "Fifty cents is not much. Like five dollars, that makes sense. We have to give them a better chance, and the best chance is those entry jobs," she said.