Arizona ranked #22 most expensive state to have a baby

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It costs approximately $20,669 to have a baby in Arizona, which includes childbirth, rental housing, and one year of childcare.

The least expensive state to have a baby is Mississippi at $15,228 and the most expensive is Massachusetts at $31,273, more than double.

Although the cost of having a baby in Arizona is high, there are still resources available to help with the costs and feel better supported in the transitional period in life.

We talked to Healthy Families Arizona, Statewide Manager Pauline Haas Vaughn who shared they have a home visitation program in Yuma for parents who are pregnant or just had a baby to learn and teach them about child development, what the baby may need/ want, safety and many other things.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.