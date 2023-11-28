Skip to Content
Arizona News

Arizona ranked #22 most expensive state to have a baby

KYMA
By
today at 9:57 AM
Published 10:21 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It costs approximately $20,669 to have a baby in Arizona, which includes childbirth, rental housing, and one year of childcare.

The least expensive state to have a baby is Mississippi at $15,228 and the most expensive is Massachusetts at $31,273, more than double.

Although the cost of having a baby in Arizona is high, there are still resources available to help with the costs and feel better supported in the transitional period in life.

We talked to Healthy Families Arizona, Statewide Manager Pauline Haas Vaughn who shared they have a home visitation program in Yuma for parents who are pregnant or just had a baby to learn and teach them about child development, what the baby may need/ want, safety and many other things.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content