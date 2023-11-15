Arizona man in critical condition following electrical box explosion at Home Depot

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man is in critical condition after an explosion occurred at a Home Depot in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The man reportedly sustained critical burn injuries after an electrical box exploded.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a man suffering from burns to his hands and face, according to the Phoenix Fire Department (PFD).

The wounded man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and firefighters managed to suppress the fire from spreading.

Fire officials are investigating and working to determine if the business can continue operating.