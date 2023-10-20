FBI in search of vehicle and shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI said they are searching for a vehicle and suspect(s) that may have been used in the shooting of a federal agent.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven near E. 29th St. and S. Columbus Blvd in Tucson.

According to the FBI, an unidentified individual was allegedly operating a dark four-door sedan when the agent was shot.

The agent shot was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The FBI said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location, identification, and arrest of the unknown suspects.

If you or anyone has information about the shooting or the vehicle, contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999.