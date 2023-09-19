AZ Senators announce over $600K investment for recycling and waste management

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is getting almost $700,000 to help with recycling and waste management across the state.

It’s part of a bipartisan infrastructure law led by U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.

The money will go to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

The funds come from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Senator Kelly said the money will help support long-term investments in the state’s waste management systems to help keep Arizona communities clean and healthy for decades to come.

