Skip to Content
Arizona News

Monsoon storm leaves behind damage across Arizona communities

By ,
today at 11:56 AM
Published 12:25 PM

MESA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A monsoon storm wreaked havoc in Arizona on Tuesday, leaving behind power outages and damaged structures.

The storm brought flooding, damage, and power outages to swaths of the Valley. Residents in Apache Wells, a retirement community, were among those hit the hardest.

Dozens of utility poles were toppled which left hundreds of families without power for hours. City of Mesa crews have been assessing the damage from the storm and cleaning up debris.

Falcon Field Airport had multiple hangars and several planes damaged. However, there's no estimated cost of damages at this time.

The storms even forced the closure of an elementary school and it is not expected to reopen until September 19 due to roof damage.

Forecasts suggest that monsoon storm chances are still lingering in the higher terrain.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content