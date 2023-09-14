Monsoon storm leaves behind damage across Arizona communities

MESA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A monsoon storm wreaked havoc in Arizona on Tuesday, leaving behind power outages and damaged structures.

The storm brought flooding, damage, and power outages to swaths of the Valley. Residents in Apache Wells, a retirement community, were among those hit the hardest.

Dozens of utility poles were toppled which left hundreds of families without power for hours. City of Mesa crews have been assessing the damage from the storm and cleaning up debris.

Falcon Field Airport had multiple hangars and several planes damaged. However, there's no estimated cost of damages at this time.

The storms even forced the closure of an elementary school and it is not expected to reopen until September 19 due to roof damage.

Forecasts suggest that monsoon storm chances are still lingering in the higher terrain.