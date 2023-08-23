Arizona State Supreme Court decides to hear near-total abortion ban case

Last December, the Arizona Court of Appeals held that all of Arizona’s abortion laws must be harmonized

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Supreme Court decided it will hear a case relating to the state’s near-total abortion ban against abortion providers on Wednesday.

Planned Parenthood made that announcement Wednesday.

Currently, abortions in Arizona are legal through 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood said the petition was filed by Eric Hazelrigg, a doctor from an anti-abortion clinic in Arizona.

“This archaic abortion ban the intervenors are trying to revive is cruel, harmful, and unpopular with the majority of Arizonans. It has no place dictating our reproductive freedom and how we live our lives today. We are confident that the Supreme Court will affirm the court of appeals’ well-reasoned decision that preserved access to abortion care. We will not stop fighting for our patients at the courthouse and beyond. We recognize this case will not be the last attempt by anti-abortion activists to roll back rights. Arizonans deserve the freedom to make their own decisions about their reproductive health, and it is time to secure the right to an abortion in the Arizona Constitution. The recently announced Arizona Abortion Access Act ballot initiative will be a crucial first step in securing a future with better reproductive health care for all Arizonans.” Kelley Dupps, Planned Parenthood Arizona Senior Director of Public Policy & Government Relations

Planned Parenthood Arizona said their doors remain open and are committed to protecting abortion access and other essential sexual and reproductive health care services.