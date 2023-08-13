Skip to Content
Arizona fire crews respond to hazmat fire at recycling plant

today at 9:59 AM
Published 10:15 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A massive hazmat fire broke out at a Glendale recycling plant on Saturday.

The Glendale Fire Department (GFD) said crews responded to the plant at around 6:00pm after reports that a semi-truck and its trailer were on fire.

Police were first on the scene and reported an explosion, likely a fuel tank on the truck, according to GFD. The blaze was quickly upgraded to a second alarm hazmat fire due to the fuel on the ground and the plastics burning the fire.

GFD said crews were able to contain the blaze. So far, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

