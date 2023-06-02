Skip to Content
Two marijuana products recalled due to possible Aspergillus contamination

today at 4:34 PM
Published 4:49 PM

Zombie Cookies and Peach Gas produced by Truinfusion is being voluntarily recalled

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said two marijuana products are being voluntarily recalled for possible Aspergillus contamination.

Aspergillus is a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection and is usually in people who are already sick with something else said ADHS.

ADHS advises purchasers to dispose of the products shown in the table below that were found to be positive for Aspergillus.

No illnesses have been reported, ADHS said this is a caution to not ingest, inhale or consume these products.

According to ADHS, lab auditors found a possible Aspergillus contamination during a routine inspection of a marijuana testing laboratory where it was determined that equipment was misused, according to the manufacturer.

Symptoms for Aspergillus range from asthma, and cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others.

Cultivator  Product Name  Batch Number  Product Type  Implicated Contaminant
TruinfusionZombie Cookies1110R29ZMBCPlant, TrimAspergillus
TruinfusionPeach Gas1021R32PGPlant, TrimAspergillus
