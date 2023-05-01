GasBuddy releases weekly gas price for the state of Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The gas prices in Arizona have risen 2.6 cents per gallon, averaging $4.72/g as of Monday.

According to a GasBuddy survey, prices in Arizona are 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 17.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

However, the national price of diesel fell 5.3 cents per gallon, standing at $4.07/g.

The cheapest station and lowest price in Arizona was $3.43/g while the most expensive station and highest price was $5.59/g. This is a difference of $$2.16/g.

Gas prices going back 10 years

With this in mind, here is a list of gas prices, according to GasBuddy, dating back ten years:

May 1, 2022: $4.55/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

May 1, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)

May 1, 2019: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 1, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 1, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 1, 2015: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

May 1, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

May 1, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Neighboring areas

At the same time, here is a list of neighboring areas and their current gas prices, also according to GasBuddy:

Las Vegas- $4.28/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.29/g.

Phoenix- $5.00/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.98/g.

Tucson- $4.71/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.69/g.

GasBuddy representative's response

"After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline - but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far," De Haan added.