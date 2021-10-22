Skip to Content
Senator Sinema meets with Yuma Mayor to discuss infrastructure

Grants and proposal to have city receieve millions in funding

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema met with Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls to discuss Yuma's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant proposal.

The Thursday meeting also included a discussion in Sinema securing Arizona's water future.

Sinema said, “On issues ranging from infrastructure to water resilience, to federal grants assistance, I’m proud to have local leaders like Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls as partners ensuring we make lasting investments in Arizona’s future."

Mayor Nicholls then thanked Sinema for her support.

The RAISE grant proposal would have Yuma receive over $10 million dollars for the city's Multimodal Transportation Center.

