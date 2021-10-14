Man fatally stabbed after I-10 road rage incident in Tucson

Arizona News

Crash leads to death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally stabbed in an Interstate 10 road rage incident in Tucson. Police say two cars crashed about 4 p.m. Wednesday and the two drivers then got into a physical altercation along the highway.

They say one man had signs of “sharp force trauma” and apparently was stabbed several times with an undisclosed weapon.

Tucson Fire Department medics and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene and found bystanders performing CPR on the injured man who was declared dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Louis James Gallardo.

They say the other driver, whose name hasn’t been released, remained at the scene and was interviewed by detectives but not arrested at this time.