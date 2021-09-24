Arizona Treasurer responds to election audit

Arizona News

Treasurer ensures trust in next election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee released a statement on Sept. 24 regarding the recent election audit.

Maricopa County went under an audit from the Arizona State Senate after claiming that the 2020 election was rigged.

“The Maricopa County Audit has exposed multiple areas of concern in election administration creating the opportunity for fraud," began Treasurer Yee.



"As administrator of Arizona’s Election Integrity Fund with $12 million to distribute, I will make sure there are opportunities to address these vulnerabilities in every county across Arizona prior to the 2022 elections, and as Governor, I will ensure that all Americans can trust Arizona’s election results in 2024.”

Kimberly Yee is currently a Republican candidate for Arizona Governor.