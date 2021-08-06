To be, or not to be, online. That is the question

Arizona News

Online school experts weigh in on wave of students going virtual

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For months families across the globe adapted to what seemed to be the new norm. The quarantine meant that children would be learning virtually.

Now, for some students, the new way of learning proved to be beneficial. They focused on their studies and either caught up or excelled.

So,. when the time came to head back to school many parents and their children decided to keep to their new way of life. Sandra Beary with Primavera Online School says that for students focused on advancing and advancing quickly online schools provide that opportunity.

Beary says that in some cases students need one on one attention which is nearly impossible in a traditional classroom. Primavera offers students who have fallen behind the opportunity to catch up.

For those students who are looking to attend college or a university, the school offers focus-based classes to help achieve their goals Primavera like most online schools are accredited and students receive a certified diploma, just as you would at a traditional brick and mortar school.

Beary says that when it comes to secondary education many students are opting to either take all online classes or keep a hybrid schedule.