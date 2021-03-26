ADHS declines FEMA offer for federal clinics in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) on Friday turned down an offer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to set up a vaccination site in Arizona.

In a letter to FEMA's regional director, Dr. Cara Christ writes that the state doesn't need an additional location, buy rather additional doses of any of the three vaccines currently approved in the U.S.

Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS

"As we have worked with our FEMA partners, we have continuously requested additional vaccine to support the unfilled capacity at our currently existing sites, often at the direction or request of FEMA leadership, but unfortunately, our requests continue to be denied. Our

sites are a national model — sufficiently staffed and resourced, highly efficient, and have significant unfilled capacity to administer vaccine." -Letter to FEMA from Dr. Cara Christ

Christ went on to detail some of the issues reported at federally-run clinics, including long wait times, and staffing conflicts. The doctor also questioned whether the federal site would be able to comply with Arizona's tracking system. In addition, she expressed concerns about a competing site's impact on the number of doses allocated to the state. Although, she does say the government has assured her that won't happen.

Read Dr. Christ's full letter to FEMA here

Pima County has expressed interest in a FEMA site. Dr. Christ said she has asked the county to independently coordinate with the government. The doctor did express doubts about the county's ability to fund and staff such a site.

In the meantime, ADHS is expanding vaccination efforts here in Yuma County. It will partner with Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to operate a state-run site at the Yuma Civic Center beginning Monday. The site will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, but appointments are still available on the ADHS website.