‘Qanon Shaman’ to remain jailed until trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A Phoenix man knows as the "Qanon Shaman" won't be getting out of jail before standing trial on federal charges in connection with the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Royce Lambert said Monday Jake Chansley has showed "a detachment from reality" by claiming his actions at the Capitol were peaceful.

Jake Chansley in the U.S Capitol on January 6th, 2021

Chansley was prominently featured in a number of videos and photos from riot. He was seen shirtless, wearing a horned fur headdress, patriotic face paint, and carrying an American flag mounted on a spear. Prosecutors say he wrote a threatening letter to former Vice President Mike Pense while on the House floor.

In his ruling Judge Lambert wrote:

"Defendant characterizes himself as a peaceful person who was welcomed into the Capitol building on January 6th by police officers. The Court finds none of his many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions persuasive." -Judge Royce Lamberth, Federal Court Judge

Chansely has repeatedly asked for release since his arrest in January. His attorneys have cited the lack of organic food in the federal prison system as one reason to set him free. They say their client is suffering from severe digestive issues.

The judge determined Chansley's flagpole was a dangerous weapon

Defenders also claim Chansley was not armed during the assault. They say his flagpole merely looked like a spear. Judge Lamberth rejected that argument:

"A six-foot pole with a metal spearhead fixed to the top is, undoubtably, a dangerous weapon." -Judge Royce Lamberth, Federal Court Judge

The judge also chastised Chansley for a recent jailhouse interview, writing:

Chansley's booking photo

"The statements defendant has made to the public from jail show that defendant does not fully appreciate the severity of the allegations against him. "To the contrary, he believes that he -- not the American people or members of Congress -- was the victim on January 6th." -Judge Royce Lamberth, Federal Court Judge

Chansley did not attack anyone during the siege, but prosecutors maintain his behavior at that time proves he is too dangerous to release. He has pleaded not guilty to all six counts against him.

He's among more than 200 defendants facing charge in connection with the January 6th siege.