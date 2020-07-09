Arizona hospitals continue to fill with coronavirus patients

Arizona News

Gov. Ducey to address response at 3 p.m. press conference

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A stead influx of new coronavirus patients continues to push Arizona's hospital to the brink. The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says the state is setting new records for virus-related hospitalizations, and for the use of ventilators.

AZDHS confirmed more than 4,000 new cases across the state Thursday morning, bringing the statewide total to more than 12,000. Health officials also reported 75 more deaths from the virus. That raises the death toll past 2,000.

The state also reports a 27% positivity rate for the past seven-day period. That means more than a quarter of the Arizonans tested, are infected.

As a result, hospitals are filling up quickly. Here's a look at the latest statistics on bed space:

Arizona Hospital Statistics - Thursday, July 9, 2020

Patents currently hospitalized 4,298 ICU bed capacity 89% Inpatient bed capacity 87% AZDHS - July 9, 2020

Governor Doug Ducey has scheduled a briefing on the state's coronavirus crisis for Thursday afternoon at 3. KYMA.com will carry that press conference live with complete coverage to follow on News 11 and 13 On Your Side.