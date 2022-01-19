North Korea hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Accusing the U.S. of hostility, North Korea said it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities,” in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles. The North’s Foreign Ministry had already warned of stronger and more explicit action after the Biden administration imposed fresh sanctions over the North’s continued missile testing activity. Leader Kim Jong Un unilaterally suspended his nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2018 as he initiated diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump. But negotiations have stalled since the collapse of their second meeting in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.