Amid flurry of Taliban diplomacy, Qatar stresses engagement

AP National

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s foreign minister says isolating Afghanistan and its new Taliban rulers “will never be an answer.” He said at a forum in Qatar on Wednesday that engaging with the Taliban and “urging them to take the right steps” could empower the more moderate voices among the former insurgents. He said it’s important for Qatar and the international community to “provide guidance” to the Taliban and reward any positive steps they take. The Taliban have had a political office in Qatar for years, leading up to their August takeover of Afghanistan. Qatar hosted talks this week between the U.S., 10 European nations and EU representatives, and Taliban leaders.