TCU transfer Barlow helps spark USC’s improving run offense

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU transfer running back Darwin Barlow helped Southern California find a balance between the run and pass in a 37-14 win at Colorado. With Barlow continuing to get healthy after injuring his hamstring in training camp, the redshirt sophomore could be an important factor this week to help the Trojans continue their success on the ground against a Utah defense that has led the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game allowed the past three seasons.