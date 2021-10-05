California governor vetoes ballot bill after beating recall

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after surviving a midterm recall election, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday vetoed for the second time a bill that might have made such attempts more difficult in the future. He rejected a bill that would bar paying signature gatherers based on the number of signatures they obtain to put a state or local initiative, referendum or recall petition on the ballot. The measure was carried by state Sen. Josh Newman, who himself was recalled in 2018 before regaining his seat two years later. Newsom said that paying per signature remains one of the most economical methods to qualify for the ballot.