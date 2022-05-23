Rangers-Hurricanes series getting chippy heading into Game 4

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was displeased with the skirmish at the end of his team’s Game 3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. He was ready to put it behind a day later as the Rangers look to even the best-of-seven series in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Gallant was angry after the buzzer of Sunday’s 3-1 win that cut the Rangers’ series deficit to 2-1 when Carolina forward Max Domi hit New York’s Ryan Lindgren and the defensemen struck him back, resulting in some fighting. In the Western Conference, Calgary will try to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination when it faces Edmonton in Game 4 of that series.