AP Business

CRANBROOK, British Columbia (AP) — Mélodie Daoust, Julia Gosling and Jessie Eldridge scored as Canada’s women’s national team lost to men’s Junior -A level Cranbrook Bucks 8-3 in an exhibition game on Tuesday night. Eldridge scored with 15 seconds remaining as Canada fell to the squad from the British Columbia Hockey League. On Monday, Canada lost to men’s Junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters 5-1 in another exhibition game.