Arizona officer killed after responding to a disturbance call

UPDATE (6:28 PM): The FBI Phoenix Field Office has issued the following statement:

"The FBI's Phoenix Field Office and Gila River Police Department along with other law enforcement partners continue their investigation of the officer-involved shooting that occurred in District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 1. Gila River Police Officer Josh Briese and a bystander were killed, and another police officer was wounded.

Two subjects have been identified and were taken into custody yesterday. One is an adult and the other is a juvenile. Both are males and both are receiving medical care from injuries they received during yesterday’s shooting.

While the FBI does not comment on operational specifics, the FBI and Gila River PD are conducting interviews, gathering evidence, sharing information, and collectively working to identify all angles of the investigation. There is a widely variable pace to investigations given the need for methodical and thorough evidence-gathering.

Once the FBI's case is complete, it will be handed over to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona for a charging decision.

Department of Justice guidelines do not allow for investigative updates. As in any given matter, if/when charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record."