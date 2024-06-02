Skip to Content
California authorities issue evacuation orders due to fast-moving grassfire

today at 10:07 AM
UPDATE (4:07 PM): A fast-moving grassfire that sparked on Saturday has burned more than 12,000 acres in San Joaquin County, California.

The "Corral Fire" as it's being called, is prompting evacuations as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Overnight, the fire burned 25-hundred acres.

Cal Fire authorities say about 400 personnel are attacking the fire and trying to box it in with break lines.

At least two firefighters have suffered injuries.

Dry conditions and gusty winds are fueling the flames. The cause of the fire is unclear.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Evacuations have been ordered in San Joaquin County, California, where a grassfire has burned nearly 5,000 acres, as of Saturday.

Authorities said the fire has burned nearly 5,000 acres in a rural area near the town of Tracy. The fire was said to be 10% contained.

High winds are causing the fire to move quickly.

There are no reports of injuries or homes destroyed, and the cause is under investigation.

