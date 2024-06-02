California authorities issue evacuation orders due to fast-moving grassfire

UPDATE (4:07 PM): A fast-moving grassfire that sparked on Saturday has burned more than 12,000 acres in San Joaquin County, California.

The "Corral Fire" as it's being called, is prompting evacuations as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Overnight, the fire burned 25-hundred acres.

Cal Fire authorities say about 400 personnel are attacking the fire and trying to box it in with break lines.

At least two firefighters have suffered injuries.

Dry conditions and gusty winds are fueling the flames. The cause of the fire is unclear.

