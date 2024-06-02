Skip to Content
One person dead in motorcycle crash, YPD investigates

today at 9:45 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the crash happened at 2:06am in the area of S. 4th Avenue and W. 4th Street where a 25-year-old man, riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling southbound when he lost control, hit a curb and crashed into a fence.

YPD says the man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), where he was later pronounced dead.

YPD says alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

