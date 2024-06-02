North Dakota governor on Trump’s “hush money” trial verdict, energy and oil industry

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about Donald Trump's "hush money" trial verdict and what voters think of the verdict.

In the interview, Brennan said that 57% of Americans think the jury made the right verdict, and 56% think Trump got a fair trial, while asking Burgum why Americans are unconvinced by the claim that the trial was sham, to which Burgum replied:

"I think part of it, of course, polling is a point in time and I had a chance to briefly look at some of your poll numbers this morning. And I also saw there that almost two thirds of the respondents said they weren't paying close attention. And I understand that they're not paying close attention to the trial, because most Americans out there, you know...working Americans don't have time to watch, you know, TV all day, read every report, because they're facing all the things, you know, putting food on the table, gas in the car, all the challenges that they're facing. And I think that as this moment in time passes, when we have the election coming this fall, people are going to make a decision about, were they better, are they better off today than they were four years ago? And this is an unusual thing, that this is not...President Trump's not a candidate that's unknown or never run before. They had an opportunity to live their life under four years of him. And they had a chance to, you know, prosper. And they had a chance to understand what the world was like. No wars. And now...it's a very different situation. So I think, 'Well, this is...it's interesting,' and it's captivating right now to a lot of people. The election is not going to turn on this trial."

During the interview, Brennan and Burgum talked about President Biden's energy policy versus former President Trump's energy policy, with the latter saying:

"I see the difference between the two administrations. And I've got a front row seat in understanding that the Biden energy policies are, you know, hard on the American consumers. They're empowering adversaries overseas, and they're really tough on our allies."

