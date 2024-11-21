Skip to Content
News

Yuma man suspected of deadly crash sentenced

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 11:24 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man arrested for a deadly crash in March of this year has been offically sentenced after receiving a plea offer from the state.

28-year-old Alexander Trace Ray is set to serve 12 years after a fatal car crash that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Ruben Orozco Gonzalez, and an additional six months for driving under the influence. 

The Yuma Police Department says Ray was driving at excessive speed with a young child in the vehicle who was left with a relative before the crash happened.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content