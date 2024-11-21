Yuma man suspected of deadly crash sentenced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man arrested for a deadly crash in March of this year has been offically sentenced after receiving a plea offer from the state.

28-year-old Alexander Trace Ray is set to serve 12 years after a fatal car crash that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Ruben Orozco Gonzalez, and an additional six months for driving under the influence.

The Yuma Police Department says Ray was driving at excessive speed with a young child in the vehicle who was left with a relative before the crash happened.