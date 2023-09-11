FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds potentially coming soon as temperatures cool down

Breezes are likely to increase as temperatures could be dipping below the triple-digit mark by next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will cool closer to the seasonal normal the next several days as a series of weather disturbances pass through northern Arizona.

Enough moisture will remain in place to support scattered showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week.

However, much drier air will surge back into the region during the latter half of the week cutting off any additional rainfall chances.