FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to rise as conditions remain clear

today at 2:40 PM
Plenty more sunny skies likely on the way for the Desert Southwest, as conditions remain dry and very hot over the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions with warming temperatures are expected through the remainder of the week.

Expanding high pressure will lead to another period of excessive and potentially record-breaking temperatures this weekend.

A gradual decline in temperatures is then expected early next week and storm chances increase in the Arizona high terrain by the middle of next week.

Luis Lopez

