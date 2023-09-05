FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to rise as conditions remain clear
Plenty more sunny skies likely on the way for the Desert Southwest, as conditions remain dry and very hot over the next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions with warming temperatures are expected through the remainder of the week.
Expanding high pressure will lead to another period of excessive and potentially record-breaking temperatures this weekend.
A gradual decline in temperatures is then expected early next week and storm chances increase in the Arizona high terrain by the middle of next week.